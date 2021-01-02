Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan has revealed that he really admires legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram and iconic batsman Younis Khan.

Junaid made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Younis, who is Pakistan’s batting coach, accumulated 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, which included 34 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.05.

He also played 265 ODIs and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.

As for his T20 International career, Younis amassed 442 runs in 25 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 22.10.

The 43-year-old is also the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

