Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Junaid Khan admitted that he prefers fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi over India speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Junaid was asked to choose between the duo, who are among the top bowlers in the world right now, during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Shaheen — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

As of right now, Afridi has taken 39 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 32.12.

He has also featured in 22 ODIs and claimed 45 wickets at an average of 21.64.

In regards to his T20 International career, the 20-year-old has picked up 22 wickets in 18 games at an average of 23.77.

Bumrah, meanwhile, has got 76 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of 20.68.

He has also snapped up 108 wickets in 67 ODIs at an average of 25.33.

As for T20 Internationals, the 27-year-old has taken 59 wickets in 50 matches at an average of 20.25.

