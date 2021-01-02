Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

Junaid was asked this, which is considered to be one of football’s toughest questions, by a fan on Twitter.

Ronaldo — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020, Messi has scored 644 club goals in 749 appearances for Barcelona, while Ronaldo has accumulated 654 goals in 864 appearances for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

In regards to their international statistics, Messi has scored 71 times for Argentina in 142 games, while Ronaldo has amassed 102 goals for Portugal in 170 matches.

It should be noted that Messi is Argentina’s all-time leading goal-scorer, while Ronaldo holds the same honour for Portugal.

Who is your favourite current footballer? Lionel Messi 112 ( 22.49 % ) Cristiano Ronaldo 148 ( 29.72 % ) Neymar 20 ( 4.02 % ) Zlatan Ibrahimovic 13 ( 2.61 % ) Virgil Van Dijk 2 ( 0.4 % ) Kevin De Bruyne 4 ( 0.8 % ) Kylian Mbappe 7 ( 1.41 % ) Paul Pogba 9 ( 1.81 % ) Eden Hazard 5 ( 1 % ) Sergio Aguero 1 ( 0.2 % ) Mohamed Salah 128 ( 25.7 % ) Robert Lewandowski 4 ( 0.8 % ) Sadio Mane 8 ( 1.61 % ) Marcus Rashford 22 ( 4.42 % ) Harry Kane 5 ( 1 % ) Raheem Sterling 2 ( 0.4 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 8 ( 1.61 % )

