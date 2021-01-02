Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir admitted that he is so happy to see batsman Fawad Alam’s “hard work and determination” pay off.
This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.
Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.
Nonetheless, Tanvir thinks Fawad is a hero for fighting to the end and feels that his story shows how persistence and a never-give-up attitude ultimately helps people prevail.
@iamfawadalam25 very well played brother,ur hard work and determination has paid off so happy for you #PAKvNZ
— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) December 30, 2020
“Fawad Alam very well played brother, your hard work and determination has paid off, so happy for you,” he said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.
