Heart of a lion, Azhar Ali applauds Pakistan player who is a courageous warrior

Posted on by
Azhar Ali said Fawad Alam has the heart of a lion

Azhar Ali: “Heart of a lion, what a knock from Fawad Alam. A lot of courage, character and determination”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has heaped praise on Fawad Alam, saying he has the “heart of a lion”.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

However, Azhar applauded Fawad for his “courage, character and determination”.

“Heart of a lion, what a knock from Fawad Alam. A lot of courage, character and determination,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves to be in the Test team, Salman Butt tells selectors to get Pakistan player in there right away

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply