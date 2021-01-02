Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has heaped praise on Fawad Alam, saying he has the “heart of a lion”.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

However, Azhar applauded Fawad for his “courage, character and determination”.

Heart of a lion what a knock from @iamfawadalam25 👏👏👏a lot of courage character and determination…@TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/54nZFsh6S1 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 30, 2020

“Heart of a lion, what a knock from Fawad Alam. A lot of courage, character and determination,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

