Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has lavished praise on veteran batsman Fawad Alam, calling him an incredible player.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Shadab applauded Fawad for his gritty knock and is rooting for him to keep succeeding in the future.

What an innings @iamfawadalam25 bhai. You have shown hardwork and determination always pays. Great fight by Pakistan. Another good inns by @iMRizwanPak. Best of luck to the entire team for the second test. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/JIGRKIBQc4 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 30, 2020

“What an innings Fawad Alam bhai. You have shown hard work and determination always pays. Great fight by Pakistan. Another good innings by Mohammad Rizwan Best of luck to the entire team for the second Test,” Shadab said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Many more hundreds to come, Rumman Raees backs Pakistan batsman for superstardom in the future

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10600 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 54915 ( 71.7 % ) Steve Smith 2750 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3369 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2233 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 428 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1237 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 185 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 512 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10600 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 54915 ( 71.7 % ) Steve Smith 2750 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3369 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2233 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 428 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1237 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 185 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 512 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related