Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan believes that Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan and Asad Shafiq have put the national selectors on high alert following the huge impact they had in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sindh failed to qualify for the final, but the trio and Tabish all had campaigns to remember.

Saud is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches, which includes three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

Sharjeel, who last played for Pakistan in January 2017, accumulated 656 runs in eight games, which includes two hundreds and four half-centuries, at an average of 43.73.

As for Shafiq, who was dropped for the New Zealand tour, he has amassed 748 runs in 10 matches, which includes two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

“Although Sindh wasn’t up to the mark, many congratulations to partners Saud Shakeel [for] making 970 runs, Sharjeel Khan for 656 runs and last [but] not least my dearest friend Asad Shafiq for making 748 runs [and] completing 10,000 runs [in] your career,” Tabish said on Twitter.

Tabish, meanwhile, took 30 wickets in nine games at an average of 30.96.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, which will begin on Friday, will see defending champions Central Punjab go up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

