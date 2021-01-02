Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Left-arm pace bowler Junaid Khan has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah is his best friend in the Pakistan team.
He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Yasir shah in current players
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
“Yasir Shah [among] current players,” he said.
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
