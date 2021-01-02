Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan expressed his frustration at his lack of game time, asking how his bowling speed can increase if he is not playing regularly.
His comments came when a fan asked him why his bowling speed had fallen.
Not getting to play Consistently
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
“Not getting to play consistently,” he responded.
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Are you blind, Yasir Hameed asks how a Pakistan player performing every season keeps being ignored