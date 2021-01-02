How can my bowling speed increase if I’m not playing, Pakistan seamer frustrated with lack of game time

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan expressed his frustration at his lack of game time, asking how his bowling speed can increase if he is not playing regularly.

His comments came when a fan asked him why his bowling speed had fallen.

“Not getting to play consistently,” he responded.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

