Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has told Faheem Ashraf not to waste this chance to stamp his authority and become the national team’s go-to all-rounder.

This comes after Faheem has done extremely well in the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

The 26-year-old started off by taking four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

He followed that up with a career-best knock of 91 runs in the first Test, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six. Faheem also took one wicket during the match, which Pakistan lost by 101 runs.

With the talented all-rounder having proven his worth thus far, Yasir urged him not to stop and to keep shining in the second Test, which gets underway on Sunday in Christchurch.

Here is the chance for faheem Ashraf to stamp his presence as a genuine all rounder — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 28, 2020

“Here is the chance for Faheem Ashraf to stamp his presence as a genuine all-rounder,” Yasir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s batting beautifully, Yasir Hameed says about Pakistan player on a mission to reclaim his place in the national team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10656 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 55222 ( 71.69 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3391 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2267 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 429 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 516 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10656 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 55222 ( 71.69 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3391 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2267 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 429 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 516 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related