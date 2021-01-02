Shabash keep it up, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan player with fire in his belly

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told Fawad Alam to keep it up following his superb performance against New Zealand.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against the Black Caps.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Akhtar praised him for the “resilience and grit” he showed.

Shabash @iamfawadalam25 . Resilience & grit shown. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 30, 2020

“Shabash Fawad Alam. Resilience and grit shown,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

