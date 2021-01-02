Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said the best has yet to come after he scored a brilliant century in the first Test against New Zealand.

Fawad made 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, but his efforts went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the final day.

It was his first Test century after 11 years as his last one came all the way back in his debut match against Sri Lanka in July 2009, where he smashed a superb 168.

Having likely cemented his place in Pakistan’s Test team for a while, the 35-year-old is “hoping for even better future performances”.

I'm truly humbled by the love, respect & appreciation received from everyone. I feel incredibly grateful representing my country & making everyone proud. Here's to hoping for even better future performances. Happy New Year in advance, keep me & my family in your prayers. #PAKvNZ — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) December 31, 2020

“I’m truly humbled by the love, respect and appreciation received from everyone. I feel incredibly grateful representing my country and making everyone proud. Here’s to hoping for even better future performances. Happy New Year in advance, keep me and my family in your prayers,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

