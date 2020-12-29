Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former all-rounder Yasir Arafat has urged the national selectors to get batsman Usman Salahuddin back in the Pakistan team as soon as possible.

Yasir noted that Salahuddin has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket and is currently in the midst of an excellent campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 30-year-old is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 797 runs in 10 matches, which includes a career-best score of 219 not out in Central Punjab’s ongoing game against Southern Punjab, at an average of 46.20.

Yasir also pointed out that Salahuddin has over 8,000 first-class runs at an average of 46.34.

Congratulations to Usman Salahuddin on another 💯, 8000 plus runs in first class cricket with an average of 47. So much talent in our domestic cricket… hope selectors look there as well, not only at franchise cricket https://t.co/ph8iNlHtnJ — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 26, 2020

“Congratulations to Usman Salahuddin on another 100, 8,000 plus runs in first-class cricket with an average of 47. So much talent in our domestic cricket… hope selectors look there as well, not only at franchise cricket,” Yasir said on Twitter.

