Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that Lord’s is his favourite ground in the world.
Juanid made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Lord’s is known as the Home of Cricket and is one of the most iconic stadiums that all players dream of playing at.
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
