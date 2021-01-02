Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has asked how a Central Punjab star Usman Salahuddin keeps being ignored even though he is performing well every season.

Salahuddin played an instrumental role in helping Central Punjab qualify for the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is currently being played.

Including the ongoing final, the 30-year-old is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 803 runs in 11 matches, which includes a career-best knock of 219 not out and six fifties, at an average of 47.23.

Yes infact hes performing every season — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 27, 2020

“Yes in fact he’s performing every season,” Yasir said on Twitter.

It should be noted that Salahuddin has represented Pakistan in one Test and two ODIs, but his last match came back in June 2018.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t waste this chance, Pakistan batsman wants Faheem Ashraf to become the team’s go-to all-rounder

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10677 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 55282 ( 71.68 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.57 % ) Ben Stokes 3395 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2276 ( 2.95 % ) Rashid Khan 430 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 517 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10677 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 55282 ( 71.68 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.57 % ) Ben Stokes 3395 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2276 ( 2.95 % ) Rashid Khan 430 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 517 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related