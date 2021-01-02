They are doing great, Junaid Khan impressed with three Pakistan players

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan admitted that he has been very impressed with Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf.
This comes after Fawad, Rizwan and Faheem put up strong performances in the first Test against New Zealand.
Fawad starred in the second innings with his knock of 102, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.
As for Rizwan, he made 71 in the first innings, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.
He followed that up with 60 runs in the second innings, which came off 191 balls and included six boundaries.
Faheem, meanwhile, scored a career-best 91 runs in the first innings, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.
Despite their efforts, Pakistan lost the match by 101 runs right towards the end of the final day.
“Pakistan fought back well but luck was not on our side. Some great performances by Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam. Better luck next time guys,” Junaid said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.
