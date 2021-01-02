Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Junaid Khan has revealed that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was his idol growing up.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Wasim akram hes my idol — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Wasim Akram, he’s my idol,” the 31-year-old said on Twitter.

