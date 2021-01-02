Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has heaped praise on Central Punjab superstar Usman Salahuddin, saying he is “batting beautifully” in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Salahuddin played an instrumental role in helping Central Punjab qualify for the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is currently being played.
Including the ongoing final, the 30-year-old is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 803 runs in 11 matches, which includes a career-best knock of 219 not out and six fifties, at an average of 47.23.
He is batting beautifully this season
— Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 27, 2020
“He is batting beautifully this season,” Yasir said on Twitter.
It should be noted that Salahuddin has represented Pakistan in one Test and two ODIs, but his last match came back in June 2018.
