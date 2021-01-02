He is playing very well, Bilawal Bhatti on Pakistan batsman who has become an overnight hero

Bilawal Bhatti said Fawad Alam is playing very well

Bilawal Bhatti: “Well played Fawad Alam”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Bilawal Bhatti has lavished praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying he is playing very well.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

However, Bilawal lauded Fawad for his spirited performance that resulted in him becoming a hero overnight.

“Well played Fawad Alam,” he said on Twitter.

