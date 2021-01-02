Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Bilawal Bhatti has lavished praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying he is playing very well.
This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.
Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.
However, Bilawal lauded Fawad for his spirited performance that resulted in him becoming a hero overnight.
Well played @iamfawadalam25
— Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) December 30, 2020
