Don’t ever doubt him, Hafeez on Pakistan player proving everyone wrong

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said it would be unwise to doubt batsman Fawad Alam as he has been proving everyone wrong.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Even though the 35-year-old could not stop Pakistan from losing, Hafeez said his magnificent innings has definitely silenced his critics.

Ur Hard work,Dedication & Resilience proved many many wrong. Respect ❤️ Well done & congratulations @iamfawadalam25 on scoring 2nd Test 💯 👍🏼💪🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5zGXpRmaBT — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 30, 2020

“Your hard work, dedication and resilience proved many, many wrong. Respect. Well done and congratulations Fawad Alam on scoring [a] 2nd Test hundred,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

