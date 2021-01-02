No doubt he’s a fighter, Akmal backs brilliant Pakistan player for big things

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said there is no doubt that Fawad Alam is a fighter.
This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.
Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.
Nonetheless, Akmal praised the 35-year-old for his hard work and is confident that he will keep doing well in the future.
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 30, 2020
“Brilliant hundred Fawad Alam, good fight back. Hard work really pays you off. Good partnership with Mohammad Rizwan,” he said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.
