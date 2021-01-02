Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Yasir Hameed wants top order batsman Imran Butt and pace bowler Sohail Khan to be picked in Pakistan’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

The former Pakistan batsman also hoped to see captain Babar Azam in the line-up, but it has been confirmed that Azam has been ruled out of the match since he has yet to make a full recovery from the fractured right thumb he suffered prior to the T20 series.

Imran has yet to make his international debut, but was the highest run-scorer in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

In this year’s tournament, the 25-year-old has scored 191 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 31.83.

As for Sohail, he has featured in nine Tests for Pakistan, with his last one coming in December 2016, and taken 27 wickets at an average of 41.66.

However, in his first-class career, the 36-year-old has claimed 486 wickets in 113 games at an average of 24.74.

Revealing who should be dropped, Yasir opted for opener Abid Ali, middle-order batsman Haris Sohail and pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begins on Sunday in Christchurch.

