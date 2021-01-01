Why didn’t they talk, Ehsan Mani on sick and tired Pakistan duo

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has questioned why left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and batsman Sami Aslam didn’t speak to the board before announcing their decisions to quit Pakistan cricket.

Amir retired from international cricket, claiming that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

As for Aslam, he was fed up with constantly being overlooked by the selectors and has moved permanently to the United States. He will now have to play domestic cricket in the USA for three years before he becomes eligible to represent the national team.

Having lost two talented players, Mani said he wishes they spoke to him and the other higher-ups in the PCB before taking such drastic action.

“I was sad to hear about Mohammad Amir and Sami Aslam’s decisions to quit international cricket,” he said on the PCB’s podcast as quoted by a press release. “I wish the two had spoken to the PCB before announcing their decisions.

“Amir, unlike some of the leading fast bowlers who play all formats to maintain high standards of fitness, first preferred to play white-ball cricket before retiring, while Sami should have taken a leaf out of Fawad Alam’s book and tried staged a comeback after performing strongly in domestic cricket.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10443 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1304 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3442 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15033 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11362 ( 20.61 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.8 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 63 ( 0.11 % ) Younis Khan 2374 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 36 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3595 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4462 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 962 ( 1.74 % ) Back

