Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that the loss to England in the first Test in Manchester was the most disappointing moment of 2020 as it was a punch to the gut.

Pakistan set England 277 to win, but despite having them reeling at 117/5, Pakistan could not get the job done as Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes put together a 139-run partnership.

Buttler was eventually trapped lbw by Yasir Shah for 75, but Woakes guided England to a three-wicket win with his unbeaten knock of 84.

Misbah conceded that his side blew a brilliant opportunity to win the match, which would have put them 1-0 up in the series.

Instead, with the second and third Tests ending as a draw, England secured a 1-0 series win.

“From a personal point of view, the biggest disappointment of 2020 was the tour of England, where we let victory at Old Trafford slip out of our grasps,” Misbah said on the PCB’s podcast as quoted by a press release.

“Then, rain thwarted our chances of going 1-0 up in the series but I am glad we then bounced back strongly in the third match to level the T20I series.”

