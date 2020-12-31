Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said left-arm seamer Waqas Maqsood is a wrecking ball capable of wreaking havoc on opposition batsmen.

Hasan’s comments come ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, where he will captain Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and try to help his side defend their title.

Maqsood has been in red-hot form throughout the tournament as he is the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 34 wickets in nine matches for Central Punjab at an average of 22.26.

@iamwaqasmaqsood He has got good talent! Vicky My boy get ready for the final push 💪🏼🤙🏼 https://t.co/Fs0sQYYP22 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 30, 2020

“Waqas Maqsood, he has got good talent! Vicky my boy get ready for the final push,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Like Maqsood, Hasan has also been in outstanding form as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 38 wickets in eight games at an average of 19.31.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves to be in the Test team, Salman Butt tells selectors to get Pakistan player in there right away

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10432 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54540 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2736 ( 3.6 % ) Ben Stokes 3343 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2181 ( 2.87 % ) Rashid Khan 425 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1227 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10432 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54540 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2736 ( 3.6 % ) Ben Stokes 3343 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2181 ( 2.87 % ) Rashid Khan 425 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1227 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related