Northern superstar Hammad Azam applauded Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam’s century against New Zealand, saying it was “amazing to watch”.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Azam congratulated Fawad for his gritty knock, which has likely cemented his place in the Test team for the foreseeable future.

Congratulations @iamfawadalam25 Bhai amazing to watch 🤩 — Hammad Azam (@RealHammadA) December 31, 2020

“Congratulations Fawad Alam bhai, amazing to watch,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Azam is knocking on the national selectors’ door following his superb campaign in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 29-year-old is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer with 846 runs in 10 matches for Northern, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 52.87.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final will see defending champions Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the match beginning on Friday.

