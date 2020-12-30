Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that batsmen Saud Shakeel, Usman Salahuddin and Mohammad Saad should be included in the national team immediately.

Aamer’s comments come after the trio have been among the top performers in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Saud is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

Salahuddin is in fifth place with 797 runs in 10 games for Central Punjab, which includes a career-best score of 219 not out and six half-centuries, at an average of 46.88.

As for Saad, he has accumulated 608 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab, which includes six fifties, at an average of 35.76.

“The problem we have at the moment is that the people responsible for picking our Test side are picking batsmen based on their strike-rate and how good most of them were in the Pakistan Super League,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “What should be happening is that Test batsmen should be picked on how long they can occupy the crease, their technique, their mental strength and whether they can bat for long periods and all day if needed.

“It’s ludicrous to pick players for the 5-day format based on their performances in twenty over cricket. There is no logic to this and we can see what sort of impact this logic is having on our Test team. We need a horses for courses theory rather than trying to slot Twenty20 cricketers into the Test team. Pick proper Test batsmen who have been performing in 4-day domestic cricket such as Saud Shakeel, Usman Salahuddin and Mohammad Saad for Test matches instead of just sloggers for what is the toughest format.

“Players who are not only experienced but have good technique and have a good understanding of the game are the kind of cricketers who qualify to represent Pakistan, and this will be something I am hoping that Mohammad Wasim will prefer for the national side.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him back in the Pakistan team as soon as possible, Yasir Arafat urges selectors to pick 30-year-old batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10382 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 54210 ( 71.81 % ) Steve Smith 2727 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3323 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2151 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 419 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 91 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1220 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 270 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 509 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10382 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 54210 ( 71.81 % ) Steve Smith 2727 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3323 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2151 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 419 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 91 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1220 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 270 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 509 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related