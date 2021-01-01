Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has backed batsman Fawad Alam to score many more hundreds in the future.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant century on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Raees lauded Fawad for his fighting spirit and is confident that his “sheer hard work, dedication, patience and self-belief” will elevate him to superstardom down the line.

Fadi Bhai, many congratulations for an amazing 100! Been seeing you since more than a decade and always felt you have got what it takes to be on top. You are a pure example of sheer hard work, dedication, patience and self-belief. InshAllah many more to come! @iamfawadalam25 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ws4v76KFHd — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) December 30, 2020

“Fadi Bhai, many congratulations for an amazing 100! Been seeing you since more than a decade and always felt you have got what it takes to be on top. You are a pure example of sheer hard work, dedication, patience and self-belief. InshAllah many more to come!” Raees said on Twitter.

