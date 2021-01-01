Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq believes batsman Fawad Alam is destined for greatness and hopes that he keeps scoring centuries.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

However, Imam feels that Fawad has taught youngsters an important lesson of how “diligence, talent, and resilience” leads to success.

What a brilliant century! 💯 @iamfawadalam25 meri jan

Your yesterday’s incredible innings is a great example for all the youngsters.

Perfect display of diligence, talent, & resilience. Wishing you much more success & centuries bro. Super proud of you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/nPJc91paRN — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) December 31, 2020

“What a brilliant century! Fawad Alam meri jan, your incredible innings [yesterday] is a great example for all the youngsters. Perfect display of diligence, talent, and resilience. Wishing you much more success and centuries bro. Super proud of you,” Imam said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves to be in the Test team, Salman Butt tells selectors to get Pakistan player in there right away

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10600 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 54915 ( 71.7 % ) Steve Smith 2750 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3369 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2233 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 428 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1237 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 185 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 512 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10600 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 54915 ( 71.7 % ) Steve Smith 2750 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3369 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2233 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 428 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1237 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 185 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 512 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related