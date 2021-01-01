He is destined for greatness, Imam-ul-Haq hopes Pakistan player keeps scoring centuries

Imam-ul-Haq believes Fawad Alam is destined for greatness

Imam-ul-Haq: “Perfect display of diligence, talent, and resilience. Wishing you much more success and centuries bro. Super proud of you”

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq believes batsman Fawad Alam is destined for greatness and hopes that he keeps scoring centuries.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

However, Imam feels that Fawad has taught youngsters an important lesson of how “diligence, talent, and resilience” leads to success.

“What a brilliant century! Fawad Alam meri jan, your incredible innings [yesterday] is a great example for all the youngsters. Perfect display of diligence, talent, and resilience. Wishing you much more success and centuries bro. Super proud of you,” Imam said on Twitter.

