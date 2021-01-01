He is too good, Latif on Pakistan player breaking down age barriers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is too good.
This comes after Hafeez put up statistics of his achievements over the last decade.
The 40-year-old also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 31, 2020
“Excellent performance,” Latif said on Twitter.
