He is too good, Latif on Pakistan player breaking down age barriers

Rashid Latif said Mohammad Hafeez is too good and breaking down age barriers

Rashid Latif: “Excellent performance”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is too good.

This comes after Hafeez put up statistics of his achievements over the last decade.

The 40-year-old also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

“Excellent performance,” Latif said on Twitter.

