Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that he has become a big fan of New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner.
Explaining why, the former Pakistan batsman respected the fact that Wagner played with two broken toes in the first Test against Pakistan.
Wagner suffered the injury while batting in the first innings, but that didn’t stop him from taking four wickets en route to the Black Caps’ 101-run win.
“I am definitely [a] Neil Wagner fan now! An excellent example of determination, confidence and self-belief for all to follow!” Faisal said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.
However, Wagner will miss the match and could be out of action for five to six weeks.
