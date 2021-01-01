Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that he has become a big fan of New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner.

Explaining why, the former Pakistan batsman respected the fact that Wagner played with two broken toes in the first Test against Pakistan.

Wagner suffered the injury while batting in the first innings, but that didn’t stop him from taking four wickets en route to the Black Caps’ 101-run win.

I am definitely @NeilWagner13 @BLACKCAPS fan now! An excellent example of Determination, Confidence and self belief for ALL to follow! #TeamFirst 👍🏻 #NZvPAK https://t.co/XqzOdfkjF6 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 31, 2020

“I am definitely [a] Neil Wagner fan now! An excellent example of determination, confidence and self-belief for all to follow!” Faisal said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.

However, Wagner will miss the match and could be out of action for five to six weeks.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Amazing to watch, Hammad Azam on Pakistan player who likely won’t be replaced anytime soon

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10572 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 54804 ( 71.72 % ) Steve Smith 2747 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3361 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2215 ( 2.9 % ) Rashid Khan 428 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1232 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 511 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10572 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 54804 ( 71.72 % ) Steve Smith 2747 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3361 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2215 ( 2.9 % ) Rashid Khan 428 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1232 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 511 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related