Two superstars, Bilal Asif on Pakistan duo who have impressed everyone

Pakistan spinner Bilal Asif has said Fawad Alam and stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan are two superstars for the way they fought in the first Test against New Zealand.

Fawad starred in the second innings with his knock of 102, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.

As for Rizwan, he made 71 in the first innings, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

He followed that up with 60 runs in the second innings, which came off 191 balls and included six boundaries.

Pakistan lost the match by 101 runs right at the end of the final day, but Bilal was impressed with the valiant 165-run partnership Fawad and Rizwan put together.

“What a knock Fawad Alam, super hundred and excellent performance from captain Mohammad Rizwan. Go well Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.

