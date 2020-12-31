Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has heaped praise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spinner Sajid Khan for his magnificent performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sajid is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 62 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.80.

The 27-year-old will have the chance to add to that tally when his side take on defending champions Central Punjab in the final, which begins on Friday.

Congratulations to sajid khan pic.twitter.com/Wvzvz0MJEc — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) December 29, 2020

“Congratulations to Sajid Khan,” Razzaq, who is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s head coach, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: These guys have put the selectors on high alert, Tabish Khan on Pakistan trio making a huge impact

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 306 ( 6.45 % ) Central Punjab 1107 ( 23.33 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1054 ( 22.22 % ) Northern 442 ( 9.32 % ) Sindh 1393 ( 29.36 % ) Southern Punjab 442 ( 9.32 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 306 ( 6.45 % ) Central Punjab 1107 ( 23.33 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1054 ( 22.22 % ) Northern 442 ( 9.32 % ) Sindh 1393 ( 29.36 % ) Southern Punjab 442 ( 9.32 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related