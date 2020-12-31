A brave man, Latif applauds Pakistan player who refuses to back down

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has applauded stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan for his “brave” performance in the first Test against New Zealand.

Rizwan made 71 in the first innings of the match, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

He followed that up with 60 runs in the second innings, which came off 191 balls and included six boundaries.

Even though Pakistan lost by 101 runs right at the end of the final day, Latif was still impressed with Rizwan’s gutsy performance.

Riz-won what a brave player well played .. #PAKvNZ 👏👏👏👏 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 30, 2020

“Riz-won what a brave player, well played,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.

