Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has heaped praise on Fawad Alam, saying he is a top class player.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Salahuddin was incredibly impressed with Fawad’s performance.

“Well batted Fawad Alam,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.

