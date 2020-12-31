Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin believes that pace bowler Hasan Ali has got everyone’s attention with his superb performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan made his comeback from a back injury and has been in lethal form with the ball throughout the tournament.

The 26-year-old, who last played international cricket in June 2019, has been a key reason why Central Punjab qualified for the final and could potentially defend their title.

“Unbelievable effort from all the squad to achieve this. Hasan Ali great comeback,” Salahuddin said on Twitter.

Hasan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 38 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.31.

He will have the chance to add to that tally when Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final, which begins on Friday.

Salahuddin, himself, is in the midst of an excellent campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 797 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab, which includes a career-best score of 219 not out and six fifties, at an average of 46.88.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves to be in the Test team, Salman Butt tells selectors to get Pakistan player in there right away

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10432 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54540 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2736 ( 3.6 % ) Ben Stokes 3343 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2181 ( 2.87 % ) Rashid Khan 425 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1227 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10432 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54540 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2736 ( 3.6 % ) Ben Stokes 3343 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2181 ( 2.87 % ) Rashid Khan 425 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1227 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related