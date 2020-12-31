Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin believes that pace bowler Hasan Ali has got everyone’s attention with his superb performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Hasan made his comeback from a back injury and has been in lethal form with the ball throughout the tournament.
The 26-year-old, who last played international cricket in June 2019, has been a key reason why Central Punjab qualified for the final and could potentially defend their title.
“Unbelievable effort from all the squad to achieve this. Hasan Ali great comeback,” Salahuddin said on Twitter.
Hasan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 38 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.31.
He will have the chance to add to that tally when Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final, which begins on Friday.
Salahuddin, himself, is in the midst of an excellent campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 797 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab, which includes a career-best score of 219 not out and six fifties, at an average of 46.88.
