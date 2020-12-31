Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal believes that Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan have shown the world what they can do.
This comes after Fawad and Rizwan put up strong performances in the first Test against New Zealand.
Fawad starred in the second innings with his knock of 102, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.
As for Rizwan, he made 71 in the first innings, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.
He followed that up with 60 runs in the second innings, which came off 191 balls and included six boundaries.
Pakistan lost the match by 101 runs right at the end of the final day, but Akmal was incredibly impressed with the valiant 165-run partnership Fawad and Rizwan put together.
Outstanding knock @iamfawadalam25 👏👏👏. Very determined partnership with @iMRizwanPak 👍 pic.twitter.com/mk7pqAVZAf
— Adnan Akmal (@adnanakmal79) December 30, 2020
“Outstanding knock Fawad Alam. Very determined partnership with Mohammad Rizwan,” he said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.
