Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has called legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq a “spin wizard”.

Nazir’s praise came when he was wishing Mushtaq happy birthday as he turned 44 on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday Saqlain Mushtaq, spin wizard,” he said on Twitter.

Mushtaq took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

