Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram a “living legend”.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Living legend @wasimakramlive bhai 🙌🏼🇵🇰 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 29, 2020

“Living legend Wasim Akram bhai,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10307 ( 19.03 % ) Waqar Younis 1296 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 3401 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 14661 ( 27.06 % ) Imran Khan 11166 ( 20.61 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1528 ( 2.82 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 32 ( 0.06 % ) Younis Khan 2339 ( 4.32 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 17 ( 0.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3558 ( 6.57 % ) Saeed Anwar 4413 ( 8.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 501 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 954 ( 1.76 % )

