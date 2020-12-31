Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram a “living legend”.
Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
