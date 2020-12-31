Benchmark for future players, Tabish Khan says Pakistan player is definition of grit and determination

Sindh fast bowler Tabish Khan believes that Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has become the “benchmark for all future cricketers” following his sensational century against New Zealand.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant century on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Fawad scored 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.

However, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Tabish noted that the 35-year-old is a perfect example of how hard work, dedication and a never-give-up attitude leads to success.

“A proud moment for team Sindh, Karachi and Pakistan. Fawad Alam you set a benchmark for all future cricketers, what a game! I hope you come back soon and set more records in international cricket. Proud of you for all your achievements and wishing you more,” Tabish said on Twitter.

