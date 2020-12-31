Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has revealed that his celebration when scoring a century against New Zealand was a scene from Turkish TV series Ertugrul Ghazi.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

He scored 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.

“My celebration when I reached my hundred was from a scene in Ertugrul Ghazi,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

Fawad will be hoping to star with the bat again in the second Test, which begins on January 3 in Christchurch.

