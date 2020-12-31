Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman announced that he has parted ways with the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman will play for another team in PSL 6 and will be in the platinum category in the draft, which is likely to take place in the first week of January.

Thank you @lahoreqalandars for the last 4 memorable seasons. You’ve played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills.

“Thank you Lahore Qalandars for the last 4 memorable seasons. You’ve played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills. Looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming season,” he said on Twitter.

In this year’s PSL, Zaman finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 325 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 27.08 and a strike-rate of 128.96.

PSL 6 is scheduled to be held from February to March.

