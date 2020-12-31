Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Ehsan Adil has said that batsman Fawad Alam is on another level following his gritty century against New Zealand.
Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.
Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.
Ehsan, however, was glad to see Fawad enjoy some success after all the hard work he has put in.
“Well played Fawad Alam… well deserved hundred! Let’s go Pakistan,” Ehsan said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.
