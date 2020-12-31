Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said batsman Fawad Alam’s century against New Zealand was nothing short of outstanding and likely cemented his place in the team.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Fawad made 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.

However, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Despite this, Yasir applauded the 35-year-old for his fighting spirit.

“Outstanding well deserved hundred Fawad Alam,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: These guys have put the selectors on high alert, Tabish Khan on Pakistan trio making a huge impact

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10413 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54416 ( 71.81 % ) Steve Smith 2733 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3337 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2168 ( 2.86 % ) Rashid Khan 424 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1224 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10413 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54416 ( 71.81 % ) Steve Smith 2733 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3337 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2168 ( 2.86 % ) Rashid Khan 424 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1224 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 272 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related