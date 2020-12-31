Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said batsman Fawad Alam’s century against New Zealand was nothing short of outstanding and likely cemented his place in the team.
Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.
Fawad made 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.
However, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.
Despite this, Yasir applauded the 35-year-old for his fighting spirit.
Outstanding well deserved 💯 @iamfawadalam25 #NZvsPAK
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 30, 2020
