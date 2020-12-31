Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has seemingly taken a shot at Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he lacks the proper qualifications to be the national team’s head coach.
There has been a lot of debate about Misbah since he succeeded Mickey Arthur as Pakistan’s head coach in September 2019.
Yasir noted that many of the top coaches in the world, such as Justin Langer, Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower, have “come through the ranks” and obtain “proper coaching qualifications” before being put in charge of international teams.
Agreed, all the top coaches like Justin Langer, Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower even though they were great players, they all had to come through the ranks and get proper coaching qualifications before coaching national teams
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 28, 2020
“Agreed, all the top coaches like Justin Langer, Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower even though they were great players, they all had to come through the ranks and get proper coaching qualifications before coaching national teams,” Yasir said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: A massive mistake, Najam Sethi feels Pakistan should have retained key member of the national team