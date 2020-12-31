Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi believes it was a massive mistake for the board to let Mickey Arthur go as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.
Sethi noted that Pakistan were doing well under Arthur’s guidance and admitted that if he were PCB chairman at the time, he would have extended Arthur’s contract.
The 72-year-old feels that Pakistan should have a foreign head coach since “local coaches make decisions in selection and other matters under the pressure of personal relationships, and friendships”.
Arthur is now Sri Lanka’s head coach.
“If I had been there (in the PCB), I would have extended Mickey Arthur’s contract. Mickey and his coaching team gave good results and they were able to prepare the players,” Sethi was quoted as saying by Geo Super.
“Our top cricketers cannot coach the national team professionally. Foreign coaches are the best for coaching Pakistan teams.
“If I were the chairman of the cricket board, I would have extended his contract. He made decisions on a professional basis while local coaches make decisions in selection and other matters under the pressure of personal relationships, and friendships.”
