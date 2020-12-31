Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shabbir Ahmed believes that the top order batsmen let the team down in the first Test against New Zealand.

Pakistan lost early wickets in both innings of the match and Shabbir noted that the batsmen at the top of the order should have shown more fight and been more “professional”.

With the tourists losing the first Test by 101 runs right towards the end of the final day, this sparked a lot of debate about whether they would have been able to survive and salvage a draw had their top order batsmen stayed at the crease for longer.

Top order batsmen should do as professional — Shabbir Ahmed Khan (@ShabbirTestCric) December 30, 2020

“Top order batsmen should [be] professional,” Shabbir said on Twitter.

The second Test will get underway on January 3 in Christchurch.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan need these three batsmen, Aamer Sohail says they should be included in the national team immediately

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10405 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54380 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2731 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3335 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2166 ( 2.86 % ) Rashid Khan 423 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 92 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1224 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 271 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10405 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 54380 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2731 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3335 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2166 ( 2.86 % ) Rashid Khan 423 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 92 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1224 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 271 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 510 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related