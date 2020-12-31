Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shabbir Ahmed believes that the top order batsmen let the team down in the first Test against New Zealand.
Pakistan lost early wickets in both innings of the match and Shabbir noted that the batsmen at the top of the order should have shown more fight and been more “professional”.
With the tourists losing the first Test by 101 runs right towards the end of the final day, this sparked a lot of debate about whether they would have been able to survive and salvage a draw had their top order batsmen stayed at the crease for longer.
Top order batsmen should do as professional
— Shabbir Ahmed Khan (@ShabbirTestCric) December 30, 2020
“Top order batsmen should [be] professional,” Shabbir said on Twitter.
The second Test will get underway on January 3 in Christchurch.
