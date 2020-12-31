Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Central Punjab batsman Muhammad Akhlaq has said that captain Hasan Ali has been firing on all cylinders in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

This comes after Hasan made his comeback from a back injury and has been in lethal form with the ball throughout the tournament.

The 26-year-old, who last played international cricket in June 2019, has been a key reason why Central Punjab qualified for the final and could potentially defend their title.

“Great team effort from everyone to achieve this. Hasan Ali great comeback,” Akhlaq said on Twitter.

Hasan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 38 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.31.

He will have the chance to add to that tally when Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final, which begins on Friday.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 305 ( 6.43 % ) Central Punjab 1107 ( 23.35 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1053 ( 22.21 % ) Northern 441 ( 9.3 % ) Sindh 1393 ( 29.38 % ) Southern Punjab 442 ( 9.32 % ) Back

