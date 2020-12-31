High quality player, Salman Butt praises tough Pakistan cricketer

Salman Butt said Fawad Alam is a high quality player

Salman Butt: “Outstanding knock Fawad Alam. Very determined partnership with Mohammad Rizwan”

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has called Fawad Alam a high quality player following his spectacular century against New Zealand.

Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Salman applauded Fawad for not backing down or giving up.

“Outstanding knock Fawad Alam. Very determined partnership with Mohammad Rizwan,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.

