High quality player, Salman Butt praises tough Pakistan cricketer

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has called Fawad Alam a high quality player following his spectacular century against New Zealand.
Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant hundred on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.
Despite making 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.
Nonetheless, Salman applauded Fawad for not backing down or giving up.
Outstanding knock @iamfawadalam25 👏👏👏. Very determined partnership with @iMRizwanPak .
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) December 30, 2020
“Outstanding knock Fawad Alam. Very determined partnership with Mohammad Rizwan,” he said on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves to be in the Test team, Salman Butt tells selectors to get Pakistan player in there right away