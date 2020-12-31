Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lavished praise on pace bowler Hasan Ali for his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan made his comeback from a back injury and has been in lethal form with the ball throughout the tournament.

The 26-year-old, who last played international cricket in June 2019, has been a key reason why Central Punjab qualified for the final and could potentially defend their title.

“Hasan Ali top effort boy way to go,” Salman said on Twitter.

Hasan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 38 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.31.

He will have the chance to add to that tally when Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final, which begins on Friday.

